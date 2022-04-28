AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission has announced the winners of the 2021 Snowbound Writers’ Contest.
In the prose category, winners are: first place, “The Secret of the Box Under the Floor” by Penny Mettert of Auburn; second place, “Camping” by Marcia Weller of Garrett; third place, “Skippy Under the Crawl Space” by Karen Rieke of Auburn; and honorable mention, “The Package of Puppies” by Debbie Tarlton of Garrett.
In the poetry category, winners are: first place, “My Aging Father” by Karen Rieke of Auburn; second place, “The Dog that Wouldn’t Die” by Toni Sangillo of Auburn; third place, Dragon’s Tongue” by Diana Wilhelm of Butler; and honorable mention,“Secret of the Known” by Matt Lennon of Auburn and “Spring Feelings” by Pamela Henderson of Auburn
Fort Wayne author Mary Lou Rigdon judged the prose and poetry submissions. Entries were received from Garrett, Auburn and Butler. Winners will receive awards later in the spring.
First-place winners are ineligible to enter the same category for two years, but they may enter in another category. This is the 29th year the Auburn Arts Commission has sponsored a Snowbound Writers’ Contest.
