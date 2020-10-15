AUBURN — The COVID-19 pandemic has played havoc with just about everything this year.
The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair was canceled, and with it, the traditional 4-H livestock auction.
However, the auction still took place, albeit in a virtual format Oct. 2-7. The auction was conducted by Breeders World of Bellevue, Ohio, which conducted several similar auctions this year.
As of Thursday, this year’s auction brought in $105,355, Purdue DeKalb County Extension Director Elysia Rodgers said.
With 227 lots offered, that averaged out to $462.19 per lot.
“We’re still collecting some add-ons, mostly from our township auction committees, so we don’t have a grand, overall total yet,” she said.
“I am very happy with how this year’s auction went, considering it was a completely new format compared to normal,” Rodgers added. “We also took into consideration the fact that some businesses may still be trying to recover from slow times during COVID.”
The DeKalb County 4-H Council Pink Panther raised $950, with Washler Inc. and Garrett State Bank making donations.
“It was basically a donation auction this year,” Rodgers said. “We ran our sale kind of like normal in terms of the animals that were offered, our normal auction animals.”
Grand and reserve grand champion animals were sold in each category, with each youth going in alphabetical order after.
Grace Kreischer, who had the grand champion market lamb, had the highest individual total at $2,295, made by eight donors.
A group of six donated $1,135 for Braelyn May’s grand champion dairy steer. A group of 17 teamed up to donate $1,310 for Evan Policinski’s grand champion beef steer.
A group of 10 collectively donated $1,100 for Carlie Taylor’s grand champion dairy feeder and grand champion market meat goat.
Nate Fillenwarth’s grand champion stewer rabbit and Paige Fillenwarth’s best of show rabbit each garnered donations of $1,075 from three people.
Bree McComb, grand champion in the barrow category, donated the $790 she received to the Jake Clifford family.
Lauren Brown, who showed in the sheep, beef steer and swine categories, had the highest donation of all, at $2,420. Sister Emma Brown collected $2,120 after showing in the goat, beef steer and swine categories.
Adyson Brown received $1,725, showing animals in the swine, beef and dairy feeder categories. Keaton Brown received $1,670, with entries in the swine and beef categories. Chloe Taylor collected $1,600 in donations, showing in the swine and dairy feeder categories. Karly Nelson received $1,500, showing in the rabbit, dairy feeder and beef categories.
A list of grand and reserve grand champions follows:
Grand champion barrow: Bree McComb, $790 in donations.
Reserve grand champion barrow: Ethan Young, $775.
Best of show rabbit: Paige Fillenwarth, $1,075.
Grand champion roaster rabbit: Remington Winebrenner, $225.
Reserve grand champion roaster rabbit: Promis Forti, $120.
Grand champion stewer rabbit: Nate Fillenwarth, $1,075.
Grand champion dairy cow: Jaxen Brand, $950.
Reserve grand champion dairy cow: Logen Brand, $900.
Grand champion dairy steer: Braelyn May, $1,135.
Reserve grand champion dairy steer: Eliana Days, $600.
Grand champion dairy feeder and grand champion market meat goat: Carlie Taylor, $1,100.
Reserve grand champion dairy feeder: Kiersten Haynes, $300.
Grand champion beef steer: Evan Policinski, $1,310.
Reserve grand champion beef steer: Madison Albaugh, $575.
Grand champion market lamb: Grace Kreischer, $2,295.
Reserve grand champion market lamb: Madison Haynes, $250.
Grand champion market dairy goat: Amarra Nester, $800.
Reserve grand champion market dairy goat: Brooke Pittman, $800.
Grand champion commercial poultry: Ryan DePew, $450.
Reserve grand champion commercial poultry: Daemyn Kessler, $250.
Rodgers said the top 10 online donors for this year’s auction were Steel Dynamics, Squier Pallet, Garrett State Bank, Milan Center Feed & Grain, Community State Bank, Bunge, Walker Hughes Insurance Group, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Edon Farmers Co-Op and The Hicksville Bank.
