BUTLER — The Butler High School Alumni held their annual reunion Sunday, June 25 at the old Butler High School gym.
Classmates from 1946 through 1963 were in attendance. In all, there were 64 graduates and 19 guests in attendance.
The alumni were welcomed by vice president Larry Dove in the absence of president Jerry Beebe.
The prayer was given by Rev. Walter Smith, a 1957 graduate.
Following a wonderful buffet dinner, a short business meeting was held. The secretary’s report was given in a packet to each alumnus. In the packet were the minutes of last year’s meeting, obituaries, cards returned and a copy of the Butler High School song.
Nancy Moore reported the balance in the treasury. She passed the basket and we received a good donation.
A vote was taken on whether or not to continue with the reunion, and it was decided to continue and to keep the same officers.
Jerry Beebe asked to step down as president and to switch places with vice president Larry Dove. The officers are as follows: Larry Dove, president; Jerry Beebe, vice president; secretary Sondra Phillips; treasurer Nancy Moore and assistant secretary Charlotte Miller.
Following the business meeting, a great program was presented by DeKalb County Historian Mary Hollabaugh Diehl on the covered bridges of DeKalb County.
Next year’s reunion will be held on June 23, 2024 at the old gym, beginning at noon with a potluck dinner.
If anyone knows new addresses for the returned cards or if anyone move, contact Sondra Phillips, 4768 S.R. 1, Butler, IN 46721.
Addresses are needed for the following individuals:
1941: Donna Carnahan.
1942: Mary Alwood.
1943: Woodena Colvin.
1947: Harry VanWye.
1949: Alice Deville, Gloria Oberlin and Donna Jo May.
1950: Edna (Thompson) Miller.
1951: Margie Elliott.
1954: Beverly Richards.
1955: Linda Blackburn, Kay Lemmon and Clara (Brown) Hans.
1958: B. Charlene (Herrick) Bloomfield, Carolyn Whestone and Rosalie Rosebrook.
1959: Lila (Kandel) McConnell.
1960: Jill Halley and Marge Myers.
1961: Ken Jeshur.
1962: Dean Krontz and Larry Betz.
1963: Robert Robinette.
Butler High School reunion attendees
1946: Polly (Baldwin) Michael.
1948: Mary (Oberlin) Dirr.
1950: Patricia (Souder) Kinsey, Glenn Keesler and Kenneth Koeppe.
1951: Joyce (Blair) Collett and Charles Oberlin.
1952: Charles Hampel.
1953: Gene Smith, Nila (Michael) Muzzillo, Sondra (Sicard) Phillips, Alice (Pierson) Maloy, Alger Miller, Richard Obendorf and Joan (Hankey) Gavilanez.
1954: Vaughn Billings, Keith Lee Pierson, Maxine (Zerkle) Meyers, Burmell Walter and Alice (Dohner) Seltenright.
1955: Joe Wilson, Dee (Michael) Hamman, Charlotte (Imhoff) Miller, Don Blair, Carl Casebere, Larry McKown and Judy (Stapleton) Hubbart.
1956: Violet (Kurtz) Fender, Harry Fender, Danielle (Jones) Obendorf, Karen (Billings) Schaab, John King, Sharon (Werner) McKown and Joan (Tustison) Kimmel.
1957: JoAnn (Rex) Donaldson, Inez (Beard) Prosser, Rev. Walter Smith, Freida (Moore) Blair, George King and Burgess Walter.
1958: DeVier Weicht, Sam Underhill, Kay (Bacon) Weicht, Fred Diehl, Nancy (Buttermore) Wallace, Dale Riggs, Jeanne (Rex) Pruitt and James Littlejohn.
1959: Mary Jane (Moughler) Stackhouse and Sandra (Moughler) Holmes.
1960: Denise (Diehl) Kurtz, Patricia (Getts) Erwin and Margaret (Hathaway) Lieb.
1961: Mary (Pierson) Grimm, Allen Albert, Nancy (Ruch) Moore, Phyllis (Warstler) Myers and Marlene (Kessler) Wasson.
1962: Larry Dove, Diane Peachy, Darley (Oberlin) Bennett and Carol (Vose) Kugler.
1963: JoAnn (Hose) Phillips and Lloyd Webb.
