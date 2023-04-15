1. Why should voters select you to continue serving on the City Council?
I am determined to continue to serve the city in the spirit and legacy that Mike Walter had previously. In the months (and years) to come, there are some very important issues coming up in the city and I would like to be a watchdog for not only my district but the community as a whole.
The number one thing I hear from the community about Mike Walter’s legacy is that he was a consistent guardian for Auburn and his voice of dissent often led local leaders to be more thoughtful in their decisions.
2. Please identify accomplishments made during your term of office.
I have only been in this position for about six weeks, but I look forward to making some progress in the coming months.
Even in my very short time in the office, I have led through connection and curiosity. As the newest member of council (just six weeks!), I have met with each member of council and the mayor to hit the ground running for my district. My fresh perspective and deep connection to the community ensures I am representing my district with integrity and thoughtfulness.
3. What are some future goals and projects you want to accomplish?
When I am re-elected, I plan to work with my fellow council members on projects like the beautification of the downtown, developing the waterfront district, making our neighborhoods safer by upgrading sidewalks, streetlights and alleyways in my district and others. Furthermore, I think some of the current projects need to be revisited to ensure we are using our city tax dollars responsibly.
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a council member, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
As I am aware of the changes, I have a difficult time finding transparency about the changes so far.
I would like to ask the current city administration why there seems to be so much discord and why the turnover has caused there to be some definite deficiencies in these departments. I have not encountered many questions so far, as my appointment was after much of this happened.
In my opinion, it was a mistake to remove these very qualified individuals from these roles which then also lead to many other losses of dedicated and respected employees. As a person paying attention, I have noticed that there have been several letters to the editor from community members that bring several things into question.
It seems to me that an effective leader, one should lean into the expertise of those around us. As we cannot all be experts in every field, we should use the opportunity to learn from and rely on those that are experts in their fields respectively. When we surround ourselves with ‘yes-people,’ our community suffers.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I was born and raised in DeKalb County and I have lived in Auburn for over 25 years, in the house that my grandparents lived in since 1953.
I have three amazing children who are now grown, which allows more time to serve my awesome community. My parents raised my sister, Sarah, and I to be very community minded and give of our time, talent and treasure any time the opportunity arises. I have also raised my kids with the same mindset.
I believe in leadership through service and have demonstrated that by the countless ways I have volunteered in my life. Everything from actively serving on committees for the Psi Iota Xi sorority, Relay for Life, ACD Festival and several other organizations. I have had the opportunity to actively engage in many aspects of public service.
My interest in community development and serving in a local office peaked by running for township trustee in 2018 and being actively involved in the mayoral campaign in 2019. Going door to door in my district and others allowed me to gain insight into the needs of my neighbors and awareness of the impact local elected officials have in the day-to-day life in Auburn.
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
My family was blessed in so many ways by our community in 2016 at which time my son was badly burned in an accident. At that time, I was overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from not only friends and neighbors, but complete strangers.
At that time, I decided that I wanted to give back and support my community; what better way than to serve on the city council? I look forward to meeting more of my constituents in the coming weeks and months and hearing their ideas and concerns.
