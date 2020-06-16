AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 14 people for criminal offenses during hearings June 8-11 in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Ever Palanco Lopez of the 4700 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, was fined $75 for operating a vehicle never having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Miller of the 6000 block of C.R. 31, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $75 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dustin Beber of the 2000 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through June 8, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Joshua Handy of the 600 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, received a 90-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation and was fined $75 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Trenton Groff of the 100 block of Lighthouse Lane, Butler, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for battery against a public official, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation through June 10, 2021, and was fined $1. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration and fined $100 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Heather Brinckman of the 16000 block of U.S. 20, Goshen, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except eight days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for four days she served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Erik Swartz of the 300 block of East Main Street, Albion, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 1 1/2 years, for possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Tyler Schlaack of the 100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of a controlled substance in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Nicole Huston of the 4400 block of West 50 North, Columbia City, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tanner Moore-Levy of the 700 block of DeKalb Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for six months and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Kyle Johnson of the 300 block of East Madison Street, Goshen, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $25 for invasion of privacy,a Class A misdemeanor.
Melissa Dehring of the 300 block of West 6th Street, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Samantha Wurzel of the 100 block of Maxton Street, Butler, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Melanie Myers of the 100 block of Lockhart Street, Waterloo, was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor
