Monday
8 a.m. — Auburn Fire Department Pension Board, Auburn Fire Department Station 2, 902 S. Grandstaff Drive, meeting to review two pension applications.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Job Classification/Compensation Committee, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, work session to discuss upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning. An executive session to discuss personnel and safety will take place immediately after the work session.
6 p.m. — American Rescue Plan Committee, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn, meeting to prioritize potential projects and create a plan to present to the commissioners that will be paid with Fiscal Recovery Funds.
