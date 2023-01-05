AUBURN — Ashley Daly of Auburn attended the ARTS Showcase in Orlando, Florida with the Charmaine Models and Talent Agency of Fort Wayne.
She performed in fashion runway, photography, theme runway, creative runway, swimwear, television commercials, film scene and monologues.
Daly is the daughter of Troy and Angela Ickes and the granddaughter of Butch and Carol Groff. She graduated from Insight School of Indiana K12 in 2021 and has been a student at Charmaine Models and Talent for the past year. She has graduated from Charmaine School’s basic/advanced finishing and modeling course, the television commercial acting course and the professional modeling course and is registered as a professional model and actress with Charmaine Agency.
She was scouted by agents from New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Florida and Canada. She received call-back requests from Vision Model Agency of Los Angeles, hiTech Moda/Runway the Real Way of New York, New York Film Academy and the New York Conservatory of Dramatic Artists.
Daly has had several opportunities as a working model. She has been in local fashion shows for Christopher & Banks. She has portrayed Dr. Healthy Hound for United Healthcare-sponsored events and modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Marriott marquis in Times Square for Cosmoda, The Cosplay Runway Show.
