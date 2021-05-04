AUBURN — State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, says he is pleased by the funding for education and law enforcement in Indiana’s new two-year budget.
Lawmakers passed the budget in their 2021 session that ended in late April.
“I thought we did very well” for the schools in his 51st District, Smaltz said.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools will see funding increases of 9.4% for 2022 and 4.7% in 2023.
For DeKalb Central schools, the increases will be 6.7% and 2.8%. The second-year figure is influenced by a forecast that enrollment will decline by 1.7%. The funding figures are based on enrollment, and amounts will change if student numbers are different than expected.
DeKalb Eastern schools will see increases of 3.9% and 2.0%, due to a projected 2.4% enrollment decline in 2023.
Funding for Hamilton Community Schools will increase by 2.6% and 7.4%. State officials predict Hamilton’s enrollment will grow by 3.2% in 2023.
Overall, the state budget increases tuition support for K-12 schools by $1.03 billion or 9.1% over two years. Legislators note that the figure exceeds the $600 million recommended by a Teachers Compensation Committee report.
Funding for K-12 education makes up 50% of the $37.4 billion two-year budget.
Legislators also tagged $600 million for the pre-1996 teachers retirement fund.
“We’re way ahead of schedule with that, so we’re not going to be like other states” with unfunded retirements, Smaltz said.
The new budget will spend $70 million to upgrade the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, which hasn’t been updated in more than 50 years.
Another $10 million from federal stimulus money is meant to ensure that all law enforcement agencies can purchase body cameras.
“I think is important for the protection of our law enforcement officers. It’s going to be good to get those body cams out there,” Smaltz said.
The budget increases pay scales for Indiana State Police and conservation and excise officers. It funds COVID-19 hazard pay stipends of $1,600 each for state police, capitol police and Department of Correction employees.
Legislators directed $500 million of federal stimulus money to Indiana’s unemployment insurance trust fund. Smaltz said that may not be glamorous, but it is important to business owners. He said six years ago, every employer had to pay extra to replenish the unemployment fund.
