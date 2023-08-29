AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday authorized advertising for new bids on the Cedar Creek stream stabilization project.
The project includes grading, excavation and select structure placement to stabilize the eroding stream bank along Cedar Creek between the two bridges in Eckhart Park.
In July, the commissioners rejected two bids for work on the project — a bid of $340,013 from FlatLand Resources of Muncie and a bid of $312,502 from The Stanger Group of Goshen.
At that time, Commissioner Mike Watson noted one bid was non-responsive because the bidder did not file the correct bid bond and the other bid was more than 10% over an engineer’s estimate.
Monday, Nellie Peffley of the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District presented the request to re-advertise for bids, along with updated cost estimates.
Peffley said an updated engineer’s estimate came in at $325,834.
A Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) grant of up to $100,000 will be used to help fund the project.
“We have had the Maumee River Basin Commission offer their support for the project at 29.4% with a max not to exceed $100,000, so that should help the cost reduction as well,” Peffley added.
Peffley said she also will apply for a Clean Water Indiana grant to help with further cost reductions for the City of Auburn and the county.
Peffley said the original design plan included five-gallon tree plantings, which also are included in the updated plan.
The original bid submitted by FlatLand Resources included a potential saving of $53,179 for alternate tree plantings using some bare root plantings rather than five-gallon tree plantings.
“They want to stick with that (five-gallon plantings) because DNR (Department of Natural Resources) requires 75% survival rate and we have to meet that requirement. To stick with the plan is what was decided,” Peffley said.
“What is the bottom line for the county and the city?” asked Commissioners’ President William Hartman.
“Going off of this engineer’s estimate, it would be about $65,000 each, without the Clean Water Indiana grant,” Peffley said.
“I’m hoping if we got that, it would be even lower.”
That grant requires a 50% match.
“We have plenty of match, with all the partners involved,” Peffley added.
The commissioners voted 2-1 to authorize Peffley to move forward and advertise for bids, with Hartman opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.