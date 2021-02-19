GARRETT — The St. Joseph's Catholic School Alumni Reunion scheduled for July 2021 has been canceled due to the pandemic, organizers said this week.
Latest News
- DeKalb Educators Association president, school board member, exchange words on vouchers
- Annual St. Joseph School reunion canceled
- Psi Iota Xi taking orders for cinnamon rolls, cake rolls
- Getting the vaccine may be ticket to normal
- Eight sentenced in court hearings
- At The Movies
- Hoosier nursing homes are not improving: Why?
- Watch for Medicare and ACA scams during special enrollment period
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Dead' man arrested by ISP
- Starbucks officially open in Angola
- Dickman family donating 5-acre site to Auburn
- Interstate 69 crash injures three people
- Family defies order to vacate unsafe home
- Trash hauler suspends service due to snow
- Man facing raft of charges from December incident
- Ups and down: Two counties improve, two counties backslide in COVID-19 ratings
- Noble County remains under travel 'watch' advisory
- Butler native shares hometown lessons with others
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.