AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
Thursday’s new patients include one between 11-20 years old and two in the 51-60 age bracket.
They bring the total to 4,403 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
