INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices during the 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly, said state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.
Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents, as well as nonresidents who attend a college or university in Indiana.
Interns earn an $800 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in April 2023.
“For the many years I served Senate District 14, I had the privilege of having wonderful interns who I’ve continued to keep in touch with,” Kruse said. “Interns are immersed in an environment that is welcoming to those who are willing to work hard, and I encourage those interested to apply.”
For more information and to access an application, visit IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
