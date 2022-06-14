AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will continue with its Summer Reading Program, Read.Do.Explore, with activities planned for the coming week.
Upcoming summer programs and activities include:
Family storytime, Wednesday, 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Pedal to the Pond, Wednesday, 6:15-7 p.m. Greenhurst Commons.
Knifty Knitters, Thursday, 5-6:45 p.m., main library.
Plein Air painting, Thursday, 6-8 p.m., Greenhurst Commons.
Teen Art Club, Friday, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Teen Library.
Rain barrel workshop, Saturday, 10-11 a.m., main library.
The Newbery Book Club, Monday, 6:15-7:15 p.m., main library.
Family storytime, Tuesday, 10:45-11:15 a.m. and 6:15-6:45 p.m.
Adult Dungeons and Dragons, Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., main library.
Family storytime, June 22, 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Create an aquarium, June 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m., main library.
