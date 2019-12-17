BUTLER — The property tax rate for DeKalb Eastern schools will be lower than expected next year.
A state agency has approved the tax rate for 2020 at 78.86 cents per $100 of assessed property value. It came in below the 80-84 cents that Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens had expected, he told the school board Monday night.
An increase the district’s total assessed property value helped keep the tax rate lower, Stephens said.
The 2020 rate will be higher than this year’s rate of 75.14 cents due to bond payments for the school district’s new bus garage.
The bus barn at the south edge of Butler along S.R. 1 is around 98% complete, Stephens reported.
Mary Burton, executive director of the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative, has given notice that she will retire Dec. 31, 2020, Stephens reported. The DeKalb Eastern school district serves as business agent for the cooperative that serves 13 area school districts.
Burton was hired as assistant director for cooperative in July 2004 and became its executive director on Jan. 1, 2009
The cooperative’s governing council of 13 superintendents has appointed Wendy Lane-Ginder to follow Burton as executive director, Stephens said.
Lane-Ginder became assistant director of the cooperative on July 1, 2012, and she has been assigned to DeKalb County. She originally was hired as a teacher of mildly mentally handicapped students at Eastside Junior-Senior High School on Jan. 15, 1996.
“Wendy is very familiar with the operation. She’s been shadowing Mary (Burton) for the last couple of years,” Stephens said.
Founded in 1970 and based in Kendallville, the NEISEC ranks as the largest special education cooperative in Indiana, serving approximately 4,400 students in Noble, Steuben, DeKalb and LaGrange counties, according to its website.
The cooperative now will seek to fill vacancies for assistant directors for DeKalb and Noble counties.
Stephens also reported that Katherine Thomas, a teacher for the cooperative, will resign effective Friday.
Jennifer Richards, a food-service worker for Eastside, resigned effective Nov. 21.
Stephens noted that he has reached 23 years as superintendent for DeKalb Eastern schools. He told the school board he is grateful for the opportunity.
“We’re a well-kept secret,” he said about the school district, “and we do a great service for our kids.”
