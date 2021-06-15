AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown commended an Arcola man for his "remarkable turnaround" before granting him a wholly suspended sentence during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Nicholas Hauser, 39, of the 3000 block of Aboite Street, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement. The agreement capped any executed sentence at eight years.
Brown sentenced Hauser to eight years in prison, all suspended, and placed him on probation for four years.
The court heard from three witnesses who testified Hauser has successfully faced his addictions problems and completed programs that have resulted in him transforming his life. In addition, Hauser has become employed by the Salvation Army and mentors others who are facing addictions.
A pre-sentence report prepared by the DeKalb County Probation Department recommended that Hauser receive a wholly suspended sentence. Both DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe and Hauser's attorney, John Watkins, concurred with the recommendation.
Blythe said Hauser has "embraced the program" and done everything that was asked of him. He said Hauser had experienced a "light-bulb moment" when he recognized the changes he needed to make in his life.
Watkins said people around Hauser recognize he has "done a complete 180." He has been clean and sober for more than 15 months and intends to maintain that sobriety, Watkins added. Hauser's children also are a reason for him to maintain his sobriety, Watkins added.
Addressing the court, Hauser said, "I've changed my life around. I wish I would have got it a long time ago, but I didn't."
Brown said when he first saw the recommendation for a completely suspended sentence, he was shocked.
But having received "glowing recommendations" from everyone who has commented on Hauser's situation, Brown said, he agrees.
"You've done as well in the last 2 1/2 years as anyone, I think, that has walked through my courtroom," Brown told Hauser.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and a habitual offender enhancement were dismissed.
