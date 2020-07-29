AUBURN — A private detox inpatient treatment center is opening south of Auburn.
Allendale Treatment, 5419 C.R. 427, will begin serving patients Aug. 17. Executive director Mickey Ashpole said the center is the only one of its kind in the area.
Its medical staff will include medical director Dr. Steve Schneider along with registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. Justin Anderson is the chief operations officer, and Adam Hochberg is the chief executive officer. Dalen Zuehsow is the project investor.
The facility will be able to accommodate 26 patients who will receive individualized care and inpatient detox services.
The center features tasteful decor and amenities including lounge areas, comfortable bedrooms with each patient having access to his or her own television, massage chairs, acupuncture, yoga and catered meals.
Allendale accepts most major health insurance plans, as well as a self-pay rate for those who are uninsured.
Ashpole’s journey to opening Allendale is deeply personal, having struggled with addiction himself, he said.
In high school, he became addicted to pain medicine and would party on the weekends, he said. After graduating from Wawasee High school, he joined the Marines.
While he could not use drugs or pain killers as a Marine, he could drink, he said, and became what he described as “a full-blown alcoholic.”
He left the Marines in 2005 and did everything he could locally to battle his addictions.
“There was nothing here to actually treat me,” he said. Then a friend, who knew Ashpole was struggling, suggested he enter rehabilitation.
“There was nothing like this in Indiana at that time,” Ashpole said. Ultimately, he went to Florida for treatment and became involved in the treatment industry there.
“I decided that I wanted to show people and give people the opportunity to go to a place like I went to,” Ashpole said. “I wanted to do it back here.”
In 2015, Ashpole returned to Indiana, where he became involved in various coalitions and was a community advocate for addiction recovery. He also became CEO of Fort Wayne Recovery.
Ashpole saw a need for a detox facility and, after searching for the ideal property and location, found the Auburn building, which was remodeled and extended to accommodate the treatment center.
“The private, individualized care that we give here, it’s necessary,” Ashpole said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.
