AUBURN — DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court has taught its newest graduate, Aaron Keller, accountability, the military veteran said Thursday.
“You either buy into it or you don’t,” Keller said of the program after a graduation ceremony in DeKalb Circuit Court celebrating his accomplishment.
He commended the care, treatment and counseling opportunities participants receive while progressing through the program.
Keller is still an active serviceman with the Indiana National Guard following COVID orders.
Led by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, the Veterans Treatment Court began serving veterans involved with DeKalb County courts in March 2018 and serves as an alternative to traditional processing of veterans who are offenders.
Successful completion of the program allows eligible participants the opportunity to have their charges dismissed, to be granted a reduction from a felony to a misdemeanor, or to not have a further sentence imposed.
Participants agree to complete a substance-abuse and/or mental-health treatment program, remain alcohol- and drug-free, meet with a veteran mentor and complete other program requirements as determined by the veterans court team.
Grimm noted the large amount of support the program has received from the community.
Mathew J. Konkler was the guest speaker at Thursday’s ceremony. He is the founder and CEO if BlackPoint Enterprises. He also has served as executive director for the National Center for Complex Operations.
In 2001, Konkler received a Presidential appointment from George W. Bush to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, The Pentagon, where he served under two Secretaries of Defense, the honorable Donald H. Rumsfeld and the honorable Dr. Robert M. Gates. Konkler has traveled to 119 countries in support of the U.S. armed services, including numerous visits to Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as extensive travel throughout the NATO alliance.
Originally from Scott County in southern Indiana, Konkler now lives in Fort Wayne.
Konkler spoke about turning points in a person’s life, relating a turning point in his own life that happened in Baghdad on Oct. 26, 2003.
Konkler said he was traveling with the deputy secretary of defense and was in a hotel at which rockets were fired. Konkler recalled running out of the room and down a hallway, banging on doors to alert others to the strike.
“That was a turning point in my life,” he said, adding that he learned four things from that experience: that life is precious; there will always be the unexpected; there’s always an enemy out there; and always have a plan to survive.
“I hope that each one of you … can have a life that is experienced with positive things,” Konkler said.
Konkler said from the things he has learned and people he has worked with, he has learned the importance of being understanding, learning from turning points, being generous and always staying positive.
Also speaking at Thursday’s ceremony was Daniel Martin, the Grand Master of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Indiana.
Martin said that while he is not a veteran himself, all three of his sons served in the Army.
Veterans court case manager Bailee Grayless and DeKalb County Deputy Bret Parker made presentations to Keller.
DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller also spoke, reminding program participants that while the treatment court program, judge and veterans court team are there to guide them, they are the ones who are responsible for changing their own lives.
“Successes are yours,” he said.
Grimm offered closing remarks, telling Keller he had done a “superb job.”
“You prove that it works. You make it real,” Grimm added.
Grimm presented Keller with a special patch, wishing him “Godspeed.”
Following the ceremony, refreshments were served by the Concord Masonic Lodge.
