INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is seeking applicants for the next student commission member position.
The student member, to be appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, will serve on the commission from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024.
The student member is a full voting member of the Commission for Higher Education, which is a 14-member coordinating body for the state’s public post-secondary education system. In addition to the student member, the commission consists of one faculty representative, one representative from each of the nine congressional districts in Indiana and three at-large members.
“Serving on the Indiana Commission for Higher Education has propelled me as a leader in countless ways, and I am incredibly proud of the communication and leadership skills that serving in this role has allowed me to utilize as a young professional,” said current student commission member Anne Bowen.
“From networking with leaders across the state of Indiana to developing strong relationships with the commissioner and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education staff, I have had the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally.”
The commission meets approximately 20-25 days out of the year and commission meetings are typically scheduled on the Wednesday and Thursday of the second Thursday of the month and usually include an overnight stay at the meeting site. Potential student members also serve on the Student Success and Completion sub-committee and will be responsible for participating in regular meetings in correlation with commission meetings.
To qualify, the student may be a full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate student, must be enrolled through the spring 2024 semester at an Indiana public higher education institution and live in the state of Indiana.
“The commission’s mission is to be future-focused, talent-driven and most importantly learner-centered,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “The student member gives a voice for their peers around Indiana, bringing their perspective and priorities to the attention of the Commission.”
Candidates for the student member position must submit applications, two letters of recommendation and a signed agreement to serve, by midnight on Friday, April 1. The commission’s Student Nominating Committee will review applications and notify those that will be selected for in-person interviews by Friday, April 22.
Interviews will take place on Friday, April 29 at the commission’s office in downtown Indianapolis. All applicants will receive notification as to whether or not the nominating committee has selected them for the Governor’s consideration.
Find more information about the student Commission member at in.gov/che/4874.htm or download the application and agreement to serve at in.gov/che/files/Student-Application-and-Agreement-to-Serve-2022_finalFORM.pdf.
