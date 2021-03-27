HUNTERTOWN — ACRES Land Trust is seeking applications for four full-time land management internships for the 2021 summer season.
The program, now in its 11th year, is supported by the Olive B. Cole Foundation to help northeast Indiana retain workforce talent.
“The internship program helps ACRES put boots on the ground, and it helps the interns explore possible careers in land management,” said Emily Pichon, president of the foundation.
Summer interns help care for ACRES’ ever-increasing number of permanently protected areas by assisting with invasive species management and supporting the maintenance of more than 50 miles of trails. This work directly benefits natural communities by reducing invasive pressures and encouraging native biodiversity. Well-defined trails encourage the preserves’ visitors to stay on the trails and keep habitats undisturbed.
“Interns gain field work experience by working alongside experienced stewardship staff, industry professionals and academic instructors throughout our service area,” said Casey Jones, director of land management at ACRES.
The program engages local students with an interest in the field of natural sciences to inspire an appreciation of the region’s natural landscape so they don’t take their conservation work elsewhere, Jones said.
“These students directly experience and gain a more intimate appreciation for the full catalog of habitats that northeast Indiana provides. The relationships that are formed with these places are not easily lost,” he said.
ACRES is looking for candidates who find satisfaction in challenging conditions.
Qualified applicants must reside in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble or Steuben counties. Preference will be given to applicants pursuing a degree related to natural resources. A complete job post including application details is available at acreslandtrust.org/summer2021.
