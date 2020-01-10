FORT WAYNE —U.S. Rep. Jim Banks said Friday he is seeking a “wounded warrior” or medically retired veteran for his Fort Wayne district office.
Through the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program, the person chosen will work with service member and veteran constituents to handle veteran-related casework and facilitate procedures between constituents and federal, state and local agencies.
“As a member of the House Armed Services and Veterans Affairs committees, I spend much of my time working on legislation to assist veterans,” Banks said. “I’m proud of my legislative work, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with a wounded warrior. Together, we will help ensure northeast Indiana’s veterans and military personnel can access our federal government and the care and services they have earned.”
The Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program was established by the House of Representatives to provide employment opportunities for wounded or disabled veterans within member offices.
The program is limited to veterans who meet all of these requirements: honorably discharged, released from active duty within the last five years, terminal pay grades at or below E-5 or O-3, 20% or greater service connected disabilities (waived if the veteran has a Purple Heart).
Veterans who are in receipt of a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization are not eligible for the program.
Interested veterans should go to usajobs.gov and search “Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program” for more information and how to apply
