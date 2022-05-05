FORT WAYNE — The Don Wood Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana to implement Dream Teens vocational training in DeKalb, Steuben, Kosciusko and Whitley counties.
The program will focus on a manufacturing curriculum to expand the students’ employment opportunities.
Easterseals staff will work with area schools and manufacturing employers to customize Pre-Employment Transition Services curriculum for Dream Teens camps in each county in summer 2022 (eight weeks), winter break 2022 (two weeks), and spring break 2023 (one week).
Participants in Dream Teens will increase their job readiness by developing hard skills through trainings, certifications and hands-on experiences. They also will improve soft skills such as time-management, personal responsibility, communication skills and networking.
Through collaborations with area manufacturers, the Dream Teens project also will help create inclusive workplaces by reducing negative stereotypes and preparing employers for a pipeline of work-ready, neurodivergent talent.
Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. The Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana network serves individuals and families throughout the region with a wide range of programs and services at Easterseals Arc in Fort Wayne, Easterseals Passages in Columbia City, and Easterseals RISE in Angola and Auburn. The Easterseals Arc network and Cardinal Services in Warsaw are aligned together as Easterseals Northern Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.