These tickets were paid in Butler City Court March 18-25. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Thalia J. Aker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Grant R. Ash, Hicksville, Ohio, expired temporary plate, $150 (AUB).
Michael D. Back, New Haven, no operator’s license when required, $175 (GPD).
Lance J. Barnhart, Ashley, speeding, $165 (AUB).
James T. Barrett, Hudson, disregarding stop sign, $196 (BPD); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $210.25 (BPD).
Reid R. Bowling II, Edgerton, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
Marc A. Brumley, Akron, failure to register under unified carrier regulations, $165 (ISP).
Shannon M. Burnell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kelly L. Catterall, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Daniel A. Chavis, Butler, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
Alesha R. Chowning, Auburn, false or fictitious registration, $175 (AUB); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
Lewinski D. Cory, Lakeville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ka Dee, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Alex M. Downey, Grabill, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
Brandon A. Dunham, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Shane M. Egly, Butler, no license in possession, $175 (DC); open container violation, $196 (DC); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (BPD).
Tashawn K. Eldridge, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (ISP).
Miranda K. Evers, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Alexander M. Gudewicz, Kendallville, speeding, $175 (DC).
David A. Hamman, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Kerris K. Hayes, Hudson, driving while suspended, $258 (DC); possession of paraphernalia, $258 (DC).
Robert J. Hickman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kyle S. Houser, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Robert W. Lindsay, St. Joe, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (BPD).
Steven Jimenez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (GPD).
Nathyn L. Jones, North Manchester, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
Timothy L. Jones, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Hwa J. Kim, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Kimberly R. Kimmel, Albion, speeding, $190 (ISP).
Pamela J. King, Huntington, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Min H. Lawi, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Timothy A. Lee, Garrett, driving while suspended, $210.25 (GPD); no insurance, $210.25 (GPD).
Conner P. Lipp, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Robert D. Littlejohn, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Peter J. Lomeli, LaGrange, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Kaytlin M. Mahoney, Grabill, false and fictitious, $175 (AUB).
Makaya R. Marshall, Pleasant Lake, false and fictitious, $175 (DC).
Andy H. Salaverry Martinez, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (ISP); driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
Chelsey M. McKie, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Jason R. McCandless, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); failure to signal turn, $190 (GPD); no valid driver’s license, $175 (GPD); no valid driver’s license when required, $175 (GPD).
Cory R. McCray, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Karissa H. Millhouse, Garrett, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Robert L. Nelson Jr., Fishers, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Derek D. Nelson, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Alfredo Nieves, LaGrange, window tint violation, $150 (DC).
Zane A. Parker, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Amanda K. Pavel, Indianapolis, speeding, $190 (ISP).
Frank N. Perez, Fort Wayne, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (DC).
Lori E.A. Perkins, Ashley, speeding, $196 (WPD).
Suzanne R. Petre, Waterloo, speeding, $175 (BPD).
Brandy J. Pettit, Angola, driving while suspended, $260 (BPD).
John A. Phelps, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Mikel X. Prentice, Butler, failure to change lanes for emergency vehicle, $235 (WPD).
Matthew R. Raines, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Tyler L. Ramsey, Fort Wayne, disregarding lighted signal, $196 (AUB).
Taylor G. Reed, Fremont, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Denise J. Reisinger, Greenwood, speeding, $150 (DC).
Joseph D. Lupercio-Soto, Angola, expired plates, $175 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (DC).
Bradley M. Speaker, Hicksville, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (AS).
William C. Spriggs, Kendallville, speeding, $175 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Brennan J. Stinebuck, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Cynthia A. Suarez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jeremy L. Summers, Warsaw, false and fictitious, $175 (AUB).
Christopher J. Theisen, Noblesville, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Melissa G. Thompson, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Taylor M. Thompson, Garrett, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Caleb R. Tolson, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Amber L. Tritch, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $175 (DC); speeding, $196 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Christopher J. Ulle, Fort Wayne, speeding, $195.50 (BPD).
Brandy L. Volckerick, Auburn, expired registration, $150 (AUB).
Mystic L. Wilhoit, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $137 (DC).
Eric W. Williams, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license, $175 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
