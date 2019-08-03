Monday
7 a.m. — DeKalb Central school board, special meeting in central administration office on C.R. 427, Waterloo. The agenda includes an update on DeKalb High School course fees, the annual financial report and a high school boiler letter of intent.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
11 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., budget meeting.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St..
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, 213 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Park Board, utility office, 213 S. Broadway.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
