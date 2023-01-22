AUBURN — A Butler man complained of leg pain following a two-vehicle crash Sunday on S.R. 8 at C.R. 41 east of Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Albert Watson, 21, of Butler, was transported by Parkview EMS for treatment.
Police said Watson was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado east on S.R. 8 when he noticed a 2020 Ford Transit, an Amazon delivery vehicle, driven by Jacob Walker, 21, of Fort Wayne, at the intersection with C.R. 41.
A crash report said the front end of the delivery vehicle was partially into the intersection facing north. Watson told police he braked hard to try to avoid the collision when his vehicle skidded sideways, striking the driver’s side front fender/corner area.
Police said Walker was not injured in the crash.
The delivery vehicle sustained an estimated $2,500 in damage. Watson’s vehicle sustained an estimated $1,000 in damage.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
