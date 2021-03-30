AUBURN — Organizers of a “Day of Solidarity” against racism say they are making careful, detailed plans for the event, set for Saturday from 1-3:30 p.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse square in downtown Auburn.
The gathering aims to respond to a Ku Klux Klan rally planned for the same day at an undisclosed location on private property in the Auburn area.
However, the new Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition wants its downtown event to be more than a protest.
“If we can create a lasting network of resources for marginalized people in these communities and this region, then that impact lasts much longer than just a protest,” said one of the organizers of Saturday’s gathering.
Three founders of the Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition spoke anonymously with KPC Media Group, guarding their identity to avoid being targeted by the Klan or its sympathizers.
“We’ve already had some experiences from people who have been outgoing about it, where they have already been harassed, so we’re just trying to be careful,” one said.
The three women emphasized that they are local residents. One lives in Auburn, the other “20 miles north,” and the third lives 15 miles from Auburn, they said.
“It’s not that we have anything to hide — it’s just that we have to maintain the safety for us and for our families,” one said about remaining anonymous.
The organizers said they cannot predict how many people are coming to Auburn for Saturday’s event, but they expect supporters to travel from Ohio and Michigan, as well as northeastern Indiana.
They are making plans for safety, medical care and a cleanup after the event, they said.
Without their planned event, they said, the response to the Klan might have been disorganized.
“This exploded on social media, and we were seeing groups of people saying they were coming to Auburn no matter what, if there was an event or not, because they were going to confront the KKK,” one woman said.
‘Something worthwhile’
Their goal is “to try to get people to channel that anger and that frustration into something worthwhile,” the Steuben County resident said.
Plans include collecting food and hygiene supplies for the newly formed Better Together Auburn group. The drive collection “could be a lot,” one said, with a report that one group is renting a U-Haul trailer to bring donated items.
“We want to leave the community better off, not just because we stood up to racism, but because we care about the community,” the Auburn woman said.
“People coming in want to show that they’re not just coming because they’re angry at the Klan and they want somewhere to stomp their feet. They’re coming because they care about other people, they care about the community from a regional standpoint, and they do want to leave it better,” she added.
The new coalition’s mission statement says it aims “to maximize the safety of our marginalized neighbors through organization, knowledge, resource sharing and collaboration.” It adds, “IMAC will build awareness, solutions and actively engage in eliminating hate, bigotry and violence in all of our Indiana communities.”
Plans call for Saturday’s participants to gather on the sidewalks around the courthouse. Occupying the courthouse lawn is prohibited by a county ordinance.
“Because we have no intention of having confrontations with city officials or law enforcement officials, we are developing secondary and third locations, that if we are asked to leave the courthouse for any reason, we have a plan to immediately leave and go to that location — because our goal here is not to have any conflict with law enforcement officials. We intend to comply with every request or regulation that they give us,” the Auburn woman said.
“We’re not here to break windows or destroy Auburn. … That’s obviously not our goal. We love Auburn. We love the people in Auburn — all of them,” another organizer said.
People attending the event will experience “an involvement fair,” one woman said.
Groups engaged in helping people will bring fliers to distribute. The event could feature a few speakers.
Merely standing with signs and yelling would be ineffective, one woman said.
“We wanted to do something that would make a difference, and we feel that this will make a difference,” one said. “If we can create a lasting network of resources for marginalized people in these communities and this region, then that impact lasts much longer than just a protest.”
“We’d like it to be a long-term group that can provide disaster-relief funding, welfare programs for communities that might need assistance,” one said about the new coalition.
‘This is not OK’
However, sending a message in response to the Klan is a clear goal for the organizers.
“I want my kids to see that we do have a voice and we can stand up to this safely, and we have this whole group of people that also believe in civil rights and are willing to stand up and say, ‘No, this is not OK,’” one of the women said.
Online posts promoting the event mention that the coalition will have a defense team.
“We’re absolutely peaceful, but we also will protect” the gathering, one woman said.
“The safety and defense team is made up of volunteers experienced in coordinating protection of events like this,” the Auburn resident said. “They’ve been working on formulating contingency plans for weeks. They’ve been putting together very, very detailed plans about how they can keep not just the people involved, but anybody that happens to be in the street, were anything to go wrong, safe.”
She added, “It would be unrealistic and irresponsible not to plan for the worst, knowing the history locally of the Klan and what the Klan has done to harm people.”
As additional precautions, organizers say trained medics will be on the site, and legal observers from the National Lawyers Guild will take detailed accounts of everything that goes on.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are asking people who attend to wear face masks, and portable washing stations will be available.
Plans call for a cleanup of the site when the event ends at 3:30 p.m.
A picnic-style lunch will be available for people attending.
The organizers said they want to dispel any misconceptions created by an anonymous person who began tweeting to promote the event, using an account that identified the person as an anarchist.
“We are not affiliated with any political party, and not anarchism or communism. … It’s not partisan. It just American,” the Auburn woman said.
“I’m sure there’s a perception that we’re all extremely, radically left, and yes, a lot of the coalitions that are there would be considered Green Party or very left, but a lot of them aren’t. We’re not there under any kind of leftist agenda. We’re not affiliated with the Democratic Party. We’re not affiliated with the Green Party,” the Auburn resident said.
“We want people to come regardless of their political affiliation,” she said. “It’s not a networking event for local Democrats. We want Republicans there. We want right-leaning people there. As long as you respect the sanctity of civil rights, if you are there to stand up to the KKK and say no to racism, that is what we’re there for. We’re not there to push the leftist agenda. We just want equal rights, and we want everyone in our community to feel safe, regardless of what their ethnicity, sexuality, anything is.”
