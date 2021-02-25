AUBURN — The offices of the DeKalb County surveyor and the DeKalb County Drainage Board are moving to 220 E. 7th St., Suite 130, in Auburn, effective Monday.
The offices previously were housed on the first floor of the courthouse. They are trading places with the Title IV Child Support Division, which will occupy the courthouse space after a remodeling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.