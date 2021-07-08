AUBURN — After hosting a pandemic safe show in 2020, the Auburn Shifters Car Club is hoping for a record turnout for its 9th Annual Charity Car Show on Saturday.
Mike Darnell, a spokesman for the club, said last year’s show featured around 125 classic, custom and present day cars, trucks and motorcycles.
“We have room for 200. We are hoping for a large crowd,” Darnell said.
This year’s show at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn, is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vehicle registration is $10 and admission to the show is free. Dash plaques and goodie bags will be given away to those people registering their cars for the show. There will also be 44 awards presented along with Best of Show at the show’s conclusion.
The Auburn Shifters Car Club has a long standing tradition within the community, with 75 to 80 members today from DeKalb County and the surrounding area.
“We are a group of people that get together for the love of classic and antique cars, motorcycles, trucks and anything automotive,” Darnell said.
The club also hosts monthly cruise-ins at the Auburn Arby’s on the second Wednesday of each month in June, July, August and September. The cruise-ins, along with the charity car show, are the main fundraisers for the group.
Darnell explained that 95% of what the club collects is returned to the community helping a wide variety of organizations. In 2020 the group gave away over $10,000, which it has been able to do for the last six years. Since 2015, the club has donated over $50,000 to local charities.
Some of those organizations receiving assistance include the DeKalb County Sheriff Department’s Shop With a Cop program — which the club donates $3,000 to yearly— DeKalb Humane Society, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, area food pantries and more.
Darnell said the club has seen a lot of support from the community this year with several items being donated for a silent auction. Items were also donated to be put into goodie bags for those who registered for the show.
“We have outdone ourselves… the goodie bags have a larger value than what it cost to enter a vehicle,” he said.
Along with the silent auction there will be K-9 demonstrations from the Auburn and Garrett Police Departments, a raffle for a Peg Perego John Deere Gator ride on vehicle for children and food trucks on site.
“We are looking forward to the show,” Darnell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.