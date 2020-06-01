AUBURN — The presidents of the DeKalb County Commissioners and DeKalb County Council disagreed Monday on the best site for a new county highway department headquarters.
“We’re all agreeing that it needs to be moved. You disapprove of one place, and I disapprove of the other place,” Council President Rick Ring said during the discussion at a County Council meeting in the courthouse at Auburn.
The highway department has outgrown its existing home in south Auburn, north of Eckhart Park.
Commissioners President William Hartman spoke in favor of a site the commissioners are investigating on the southeast corner of C.R. 427 and C.R. 34, just south of DeKalb High School.
“My preference is we put it on the county farm,” Ring said. “We need to have the jail sited out there and the highway department sited out there.”
The county farm property west of Auburn is the site of the new Community Corrections Center that opened in February.
Ring called the proposed C.R. 427 site a “totally inappropriate spot” because it is near the school and a new housing development.
Ring reacted to news last week that the commissioners are moving forward with an appraisal of the C.R. 427 site to investigate purchasing it.
“To spend all this time on an area that people have deemed inappropriate is a waste of time, and we need to move on,” Ring said.
Hartman listed his concerns about moving the highway department to the county farm.
Hartman said he would not want highway department vehicles to use the Community Correction Center’s road for entrance and exit onto S.R. 8. Building a different access to C.R. 40 on the property’s north side could cost $1 million, he said.
A nearby bridge on C.R. 36-A over Interstate 69 also would be a problem for highway department trucks, Hartman said.
Commissioner Don Grogg said the C.R. 427 property is one of four sites the commissioners investigated for the highway department. The others were rejected due to high prices or other problems, he said.
Commissioners have the authority to choose a site for the highway department, but the County Council has to approve all spending, including any purchase of property the county does not already own.
Ring said before the county considers buying the C.R. 427 property, the current owner should have it rezoned to an industrial designation by the county and City of Auburn plan commissions.
If it is purchased and cannot be rezoned for the highway department, “We’ve got a white elephant on our hands,” Ring cautioned.
The approximately 15-acre site is being offered for sale at $210,000, Hartman said last month. The county could not pay more than the average of two professional appraisals of the value.
The highway department should be part of a comprehensive plan for all county buildings, Ring said.
“We have a number of building issues,” Ring said, listing the county jail, highway department, planning office on Union Street and the County Office Building on West 9th Street, as well as the Sunny Meadows home on the county farm property.
Ring said an overall plan is needed “so we can spread that out over many years and not have to be forced into some emergency fix.”
“The first thing down the road is the jail,” Hartman responded.
Ring suggested relocating some offices now inside the courthouse, where a security system was installed in July 2019, leading to a ban on visitors bringing cellphones into the courthouse.
“The departments that need security are the ones that should be in the courthouse. Those that don’t need security should be in one of the outside buildings,” Ring said.
He suggested possibly moving future County Council meetings to the County Office Building, where cellphones are permitted.
Ring also put the brakes on Hartman’s proposal to hire a county code enforcement officer immediately.
Hartman said last month he would want the officer to investigate complaints, but not to actively search for violations. He said Monday that he realized the need for enforcement after complaints about a business along U.S. 6 in Corunna with outdoor storage of tires.
Hartman said his candidate for the job would not be intimidated, but is not “overly aggressive or pushy.” He said the commissioners’ budget could pay the enforcement officer for the rest of 2020.
Ring cautioned that the county would have to follow its guidelines in hiring an enforcement officer. He said he would like to see the county’s nuisance ordinance “cleaned up” before hiring someone to enforce it.
Ring suggested that the commissioners include an enforcement officer in their 2021 budget to be reviewed by the council in August.
In next year’s budget, “We’re going to have to be extremely conservative in everything we do,” Ring said. The county faces tax revenue losses due to the state’s stay-at-home orders this spring to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Ring advised county department heads to keep their budget increase requests for 2021 to no more than 1.5%.
