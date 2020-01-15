WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board voted to retain Heather Krebs as its president during the board’s organizational meeting Tuesday.
Tim Haynes was re-elected secretary. Remaining board members Jay Baumgartner, Greg Lantz and Valerie Armstrong will serve as vice presidents.
The board went on to approve various appointments, including: Steve Snider as school district treasurer and cafeteria extracurricular treasurer; Gina Buhr as district deputy treasurer; Donald Stuckey as hearing officer; Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn as assistant hearing officer; Krebs and Armstrong as the board representatives on the DeKalb County Central United School District Foundation; Krebs as the board’s legislative representative; Haynes as the board’s ag advisory representative; Lantz as the board’s appointment to the Auburn Redevelopment Commission; Haynes as the board’s appointment to the Ashley Redevelopment Commission and Waterloo Redevelopment Commission; and Baumgartner as the board’s appointment to the Waterloo Parks Board.
The board voted to retain Mefford, Weber & Blythe as the school district’s law firm, with Erik Weber serving as lead school attorney. Lantz proposed tabling the vote on the appointment, asking for more discussion on “rules of engagement” and a communication plan for the board.
Baumgartner said that discussion could take place at a future board work session, but that legal counsel needed to be in place. The board voted in favor of the appointment, with Lantz opposed.
The board voted to continue meeting on the third Tuesday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m.
The board accepted a $6,000 donation from the Rieke Corp. Foundation in support of the school district’s Early Learning Program.
District food service director Ashlee Shroyer reported the department has received a $1,5000 donation from the DeKalb Educators Association to help pay off student lunch debts. Donations also were received at McKenney-Harrison and J.R. Watson Elementary schools. On Monday, thanks to the donations, the student lunch accounts were debt-free, she said.
Shroyer also reported on a community meal that was served at Waterloo Elementary School, in partnership with New Hope Christian Center, over the Christmas break. The event featured games, activities, a meal and bags of groceries that were sent home with families. Any grocery items that were left over were donated to the Sunny Meadows county farm and Warm A Heart ministry. Shroyer said she hopes the event will be repeated in the future.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement of Waterloo Elementary School paraprofessional Kerry Foster and the resignations of DeKalb High School dean of students Karen Novinger; high school head football coach Peter Kempf; food service employee Sonya Day; bus garage employee Kristina Ray; high school paraprofessional Brody Dixon; DeKalb Middle School long-term substitute Tracy Robertson; middle school co-op special education teacher Mindy Lake; food service employee Jessica Smith; and food service employee Margarita Pinedo.
The board approved the appointments of: Waterloo paraprofessional ToriAnne Ley; custodian Margarita Pinedo; Waterloo paraprofessional Linda Smith; high school unified track assistant coach Michael Andersen; and high school paraprofessional Diana Collins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.