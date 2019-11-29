Eastside starts robotics team

BUTLER — Teamwork is an important component of problem-solving. That includes working with robots.
A handful of Eastside seventh- and eighth-grade students had their first chance to see what their robot could do in the Wawasee Iron Pride VEX IQ Squared Away Blended Qualifier this past Saturday.
This is the first year Eastside has fielded a robotics team. The team includes seventh-grade student Cohen Blomeke and eighth-grade students Jesse Hankey, Christopher Maag, Tamara Mills and Troy Titler. The coach is Deb Tieman.
The contest, which brought together 40 teams, is a qualifying event for the VEX Robotics state championships.
Robotics competitions take place on a 4-foot by 8-foot field featuring 3-inch diameter balls and 7-inch cubes. There are three phases of competition.
The first phase includes an alliance with a robot from one team or school and a robot from another team or school. They have 60 seconds to work collaboratively to accumulate points.
In the second phase, each team — represented by two drivers in 30-second intervals — performs additional tasks for more points.
The third component is programming skills.
“Those points get added to the first two rounds and at the end, we find out who has the most points,” Tieman explained.
In the alliance phase, it’s important for teams to use the skills their robots excel at in order to score the most points.
“Maybe my robot is better at picking up red cages and moving them around,” Tieman said. “Maybe another robot is better at lifting green cages and putting it on a higher cage.
“Our robot isn’t designed to do that; we’re hoping an alliance team can do that because you score more points,” she said.
In order to compete, students first had to assemble the robot. DeKalb Eastern received a grant that paid for the playing field, equipment and robot. Tieman also attended training to become familiar with the guidelines.
Building the robot featured a lot of trial and error — sometimes more error than trial.
“They had to build it from what looks like LEGO parts,” Tieman explained. “The first robot we built, we went by the instructions, however, it continued to fall apart. We pretty much tore down and went from ground zero.
“(Our robot now) is pretty much the same prototype except it is reinforced,” she said. “It’s got longer pegs and heavier pieces wherever we could. It’s holding together so much better.
“It has fallen apart on us, but we know how to put it back together now. It was probably a five-week process just building that up.”
Students work with the robot in Tieman’s junior high coding class. In that class, she said students are learning a block coding program known as Scratch. Scratch eventually builds into Java script, a programming language used across the wider internet world.
“We learn how to program different things, such as take a picture of dog and make it run through a hoop, and they’ve got to write the code for that,” she said.
“At first, they really didn’t know what they were getting themselves into (with the robotics component). At first, they just thought they were going to be just coding and then I told them they were going to be part of a robotics team.
“They had to learn all of the rules of the game; they’re learning teamwork and it’s starting to come together.”
“I’ve always liked computers,” Hankey said. “I’ve kind of wanted a career around that, so I figured this class would help it out.
Hankey said he likes coding the best. “If there’s something wrong, you can usually figure it out,” he said.
Hankey would like to design video games at some point.
Like Hankey, Blomeke aspires to be a video game designer in the future.
“I’ve done multiple different camps over the summer, including stuff like this every other year,” Blomeke said. “I like doing stuff with the robot, fixing it and coding with it.”
“As a first-year robotic coach, I realize that the job was going to be challenging but manageable if realistic goals were set,” Tieman said. “While building the robot may be the core activity of a robotics team, there is truth to the cliché, ‘It’s not about the robots, it’s about the students,’ and the needs of the students can be many and varied.
“I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to experience the inspiration, excitement and learning that comes from participating in the VEX IQ Challenge,” she said.
“As their coach/mentor, I encouraged the team to use their energy and excitement, plus their knowledge and skills, to brainstorm their game strategy and the designs that can best be used to solve the VEX IQ Challenge,” Tieman added.
“I am looking forward to celebrating with the team’s and their accomplishments, whatever they may be.”
For now, the robotics team is open to junior high students only. Tieman is hopeful it will filter to high school and both elementary schools in the future.
