AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board will hold a public hearing on a filing challenge against Patrick O’Brien who is a Democratic candidate for the Auburn City Council District 2 seat.
The hearing will take place July 19 at 2 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Court Room at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The challenge was filed by DeKalb County Republican Party Chairman Rick Ring, who contends that O’Brien does not meet the requirement that a candidate must have resided in the city for a least one year prior to the election.
According to Ring’s challenge, voter registration records indicate O’Brien did not move into the city until May 15, 2019.
