WATERLOO — The Indiana Department of Transportation will pick up more than 86% of the cost to relocate of a sewer along U.S. 6 east of Waterloo, according to Town Manager Pam Howard.
An engineer’s estimated cost for the sewer relocation came in at $620,000, said Howard. Since INDOT is requiring the relocation as part of a bridge replacement project, it agreed to pay $535,000 of the expense in addition to the cost of tearing out the new bridge and adding new pylons and road. The bridge across Cedar Creek is older than the sewer line, Howard said.
Plans are to begin work in the spring, with hopes to keep one lane open along the highway.
“Unfortunately, there’s going to be quite a bit going on in that area with the county moving” into the new highway garage at the Henderson Construction property east of the bridge, she added.
Also Tuesday, the Waterloo Town Council adopted an emergency vehicle operations/pursuits policy and procedures effective Jan. 1, 2023, mirroring Indiana code.
Code enforcement cases totaled 179 for 2022. There were 63 tall grass offenses, 36 junk vehicles, 71 for accumulation of junk and other discarded items, five unsafe buildings, one unauthorized living quarters case and three cases where offender did not have required improvement location permit, the report showed.
Thirteen cases were non-compliant and a total of $8,782.59 was collected in fines and costs for non-compliant cases. The total number for 2022 was 31% higher than in 2021 with 138 cases.
The report showed 29 improvement location permits issued for $1,950 in permit fees. Additions and improvements totaled $8,329,460 in 2022. In 2021, 42 improvement location permits were issued, showing a 24% decrease in 2022.
Also Tuesday, Sallie Pease, Sabinia Keen, Linda Higgins, Russell Goodman and Trina Caudill were reappointed to the redevelopment board. Tony Ley was rehired as sexton for the Waterloo Cemetery,
During Tuesday’s session, Cheryl Davis was reappointed to the park board. The park board is hosting a chili supper on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Waterloo Depot, 485 W. Van Vleek St. from 4:30-7 p.m. for a freewill donation. The park board is raising money for Veterans Park to plant flowers, shrubs, bushes and to run electricity to the memorial and a parking lot for visitors.
An unsafe building hearing for 315 S. Washington St. was tabled until Feb. 14.
Town offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
