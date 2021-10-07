AUBURN — DeKalb County Extension Homemakers held their annual open class baking competition at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair on Homemaker’s Day, Sept. 30. This year entries were drop cookies.

In the adult division, winners were: first place, Jan Shultz; second place, Shirley DeLong; third place, Rachel Kuta.

In the youth division, winners were: first place, Lillian Schnitz; second place, Meredith Reith; third place, Addisyn Shull.

Following are the recipes of the first-place winners.

Butterscotch pudding pretzel cookies

— Jan Shultz

Ingredients

One cup butter, softened

Three-quarters cup granulated sugar

Three-quarters cup packed brown sugar

One box (four-serving size) instant butterscotch pudding

Two eggs

One teaspoon vanilla

Two cups pretzels, crushed

One cup chocolate chips

Half cup toffee bits

2 1/2 cups flour (dip, level, pour)

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

Half teaspoon salt

Directions

Cream with mixer: butter, granulated and brown sugar. Add instant pudding, eggs, vanilla. Add all dry ingredients using mixer to combine. Fold in with spatula crushed pretzels, chocolate chips and toffee bits. Bake for approximately nine minutes at 350 degrees. Yields abut 60 cookies.

Peanut butter banana chocolate chip cookies

— Lillian Schnitz

Ingredients

Two cups all-purpose flour

One teaspoon baking soda

One tablespoon corn starch

Half teaspoon salt

Half cup butter, softened

Two medium ripe bananas, peeled and mashed

One cup brown sugar

Quarter cup granulated sugar

Two teaspoons vanilla extract

One cup chocolate chips

One cup peanut butter chips

Half cup peanuts

Directions

Whisk together the flour, baking soda, corn starch and salt in a medium bowl and set aside.

Cream butter, bananas and sugars together until combined.

Add vanilla extract and mix until combined.

Stir in the flour mixture just until combined.

Stir in chocolate and peanut butter chips.

Cover and refrigerate dough for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

Use a cookie scoop to scoop out cookie dough onto prepared cookie sheets.

Bake cookies for 10-12 minutes or just until brown.

Let cookies cool completely on cookie sheets.

Store in airtight containers for up to a week.

— Editor’s Note: Second and third place winners will be featured in upcoming issues.

