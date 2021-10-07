AUBURN — DeKalb County Extension Homemakers held their annual open class baking competition at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair on Homemaker’s Day, Sept. 30. This year entries were drop cookies.
In the adult division, winners were: first place, Jan Shultz; second place, Shirley DeLong; third place, Rachel Kuta.
In the youth division, winners were: first place, Lillian Schnitz; second place, Meredith Reith; third place, Addisyn Shull.
Following are the recipes of the first-place winners.
Butterscotch pudding pretzel cookies
— Jan Shultz
Ingredients
One cup butter, softened
Three-quarters cup granulated sugar
Three-quarters cup packed brown sugar
One box (four-serving size) instant butterscotch pudding
Two eggs
One teaspoon vanilla
Two cups pretzels, crushed
One cup chocolate chips
Half cup toffee bits
2 1/2 cups flour (dip, level, pour)
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
Half teaspoon salt
Directions
Cream with mixer: butter, granulated and brown sugar. Add instant pudding, eggs, vanilla. Add all dry ingredients using mixer to combine. Fold in with spatula crushed pretzels, chocolate chips and toffee bits. Bake for approximately nine minutes at 350 degrees. Yields abut 60 cookies.
Peanut butter banana chocolate chip cookies
— Lillian Schnitz
Ingredients
Two cups all-purpose flour
One teaspoon baking soda
One tablespoon corn starch
Half teaspoon salt
Half cup butter, softened
Two medium ripe bananas, peeled and mashed
One cup brown sugar
Quarter cup granulated sugar
Two teaspoons vanilla extract
One cup chocolate chips
One cup peanut butter chips
Half cup peanuts
Directions
Whisk together the flour, baking soda, corn starch and salt in a medium bowl and set aside.
Cream butter, bananas and sugars together until combined.
Add vanilla extract and mix until combined.
Stir in the flour mixture just until combined.
Stir in chocolate and peanut butter chips.
Cover and refrigerate dough for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Use a cookie scoop to scoop out cookie dough onto prepared cookie sheets.
Bake cookies for 10-12 minutes or just until brown.
Let cookies cool completely on cookie sheets.
Store in airtight containers for up to a week.
— Editor’s Note: Second and third place winners will be featured in upcoming issues.
