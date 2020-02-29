WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Special Olympics 9th annual basketball fundraiser, Community Hoops Classic, will take place Sunday at the DeKalb High School gym, where the DeKalb County Special Olympics basketball team will take on a team of DeKalb County community leaders.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and the game will begin at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. There will be concessions and a bake sale, half-time fun and games, door prizes and a silent auction.
The fundraiser provides financial support for the county Special Olympics program. Athletes do not pay to participate and the program’s services are provided through the generosity of donors, volunteers, and coaches. Annual expenses include the cost of training, uniforms, sports equipment, and competition expenses.
The program’s mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with each other, their families and their community.
