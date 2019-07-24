AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 16 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I last week.
Stephanie M. Bonilla of the 4600 block of Pleasant Valley Drive, Fort Wayne, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $50 for intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua D. Fritz of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 120 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 60 days and was fined $1. In a separate case, he was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin P. Warfield of the 200 block of South Division Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, which may be served on community corrections, and fined $1 for battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jesse Vardaro of the 10000 block of Henry Road, Maybee, Michigan, was fined $100 for check deception, a Level 6 felony.
Melissa E. Yarian of the 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. She was placed on probation through July 15, 2020, and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Ronald Miller Jr. of the 1300 block of Windsor Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for intimidation, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Jan. 17, 2022, and was fined $1.
Christopher Thorne of the 600 block of Walton Circle, Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was sentenced to 100 days in jail and fined $75 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 51 days he spent in jail while the case was pending.
Scotty Day of the 0700 block of C.R. 23, Ashley, was sentenced to three years of incarceration and fined $1 for attempted burglary, a Level 5 felony. He received credit for 49 days he served in jail while the case was pending. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 226 days in jail and fined $1 for theft, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for time served from Feb. 7, 2019, to May 30, 2019, while the case was pending. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Samuel Oliver of the 4500 block of Whiteford Lane, Fort Wayne, received a two-year suspended sentence, two years of probation and was fined $1 for intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Jenee Maurer of the 200 block of West 20th Street, Auburn, received a 60-day suspended sentence, 180 days of probation and was fined $25 for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
Adrian Johnson of the 9000 block of Hickory Glenn Trail, Fort Wayne, was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua Ames of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except six days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for three days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 724 days and was fined $1. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 242 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for time he served in jail since March 20, 2019, and was fined $1.
Michael Williams of the 1000 block of East C.R. 175N, Albion, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through July 19, 2020, and was fined $1.
Christina Johnston, also known as Meyer, of the 2100 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and fined $75 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Lelond Nichols Jr. of the 6700 block of Windham Court, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $1.
Joshua Jackson of Wolf Lake received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for residential entry, a Class A misdemeanor.
