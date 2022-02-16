AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday sentenced a Kendallville man to 10 years in prison for child molesting.
Chris DePew, 47, of the 200 block of Angling Road, pleaded guilty to the Level 4 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
The agreement called for a fixed sentence of 10 years, all to be served, and no probation.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the molestation took place between Oct. 1, 2016 and Feb. 28, 2017, when the victim was age 7.
The sentence will be served consecutive to a Noble County sentence he is serving — also for child molesting.
Brown said the plea agreement was appropriate.
DePew received credit for 504 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Also in Superior Court II Monday, Brown sentenced Desirae Chagoya of the 9600 block of West Cook Road, Fort Wayne, to 12 years of incarceration, all suspended, and six years of probation for dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
As terms of probation, Chagoya must complete a program in which she currently is participating at Serenity House. Once that is complete, she must serve two years in DeKalb County’s residential work release program followed by two years on home detention.
The court heard that Chagoya has performed well while at Serenity House.
“You’ve done a remarkably good job,” Brown said while reviewing a presentence report.
“Kudos to you. Congratulations, you’ve done a great job.”
As part of a plea agreement, charges of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, were dismissed, along with a separate case involving charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with no financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.