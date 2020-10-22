AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is buying two new vehicles, and a policy change will allow all officers to take their police vehicles home.
The Auburn Board of Works on Thursday approved buying a Dodge Durango patrol vehicle for $26,413, after a $7,500 trade-in credit, from John Jones Chrysler of Corydon.
The board also bought a 2020 Dodge Ram 4x4 pickup truck to be used by new Police Chief Doug Harp. Thomas Dodge of Highland will supply the truck for $28,142, after a $1,000 trade-in credit.
“Obviously, we’d like to stay local whenever possible” in buying police vehicles, Harp said, but they are hard to find. The city received bids from five dealers and is buying vehicles that are in stock and can be delivered now.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted production of police vehicles, Harp said, and a vehicle ordered today not might not arrive until August or September of 2021.
The board also approved a change in policy that will allow police officers who live in surrounding counties to take their vehicles home. The previous policy permitted that only for officers living within 5 miles of Auburn, ranking officers and officers who are on call as part of special units.
Harp said only three officers did not meet the old rules for take-home vehicles. Two who live in Huntertown and one who resides in Steuben County now can take their vehicles home.
Allowing an officer to take a police vehicle home can be an advantage in recruiting officers, which is difficult now, Harp said.
“That’s been the trend for many years with most police agencies” to allow officers to take their vehicles home, he said.
Harp believes officers do a better job of caring for vehicles that are personally assigned to them, instead of using shared vehicles, he said.
As another plus, “You can set that vehicle up the way it best suits you to do your job” if it is used by only one officer, Harp said.
The board also approved a policy change to restrict Auburn’s police chief from demoting officers at his own discretion. Harp said Auburn’s outdated policy conflicted with a state law that protects officers by establishing a procedure to be followed in any demotions.
Harp also said he expects Auburn Police officers will begin wearing body cameras within the next few months.
“I think it protects the officer more than anybody” against unfounded complaints about police conduct, Harp said about using body cameras. He added that body-camera footage can be used as a training tool for officers in handling stressful situations such as vehicle pursuits and physical altercations.
Also Thursday, the board approved closing 100 block of West 9th Street this Saturday from noon to midnight for the Connie McCallister Breast Cancer Foundation fundraising event outside the Four Crowns tavern.
