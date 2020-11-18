AUBURN — The Auburn electric utility is seeking a way to help its largest customers save money.
A new commercial and industrial demand response program passed a first vote by the Auburn Common Council on a 7-0 vote Tuesday night.
The program offers significant payments to major users that can cut their power demand sharply when requested, city officials said.
“You commit to being able to do that or willing to do it, on demand, with short notice,” Auburn Mayor Mike Ley told the council.
Notice could be as little as 15 minutes, says an ordinance creating the program. Power cutbacks could last from a few minutes to several hours. Requests will come from PJM Interconnection, a regional power transmission grid for 13 states.
The cutbacks prevent regional spikes in electricity use that are expensive and can result in brownouts or blackouts, city officials said.
However, Ley said, “If you didn’t shave when you commit to shave” electricity use, “you’re sure going to wish you did” because of penalties.
“If you roll back, we’ll make it worth your while,” said City Attorney W. Erik Weber. “We’re anxious to get it in place so that those who want to take advantage of it can.”
If the Auburn council gives final approval next month, the program then requires approval by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
The program is part of the city’s response to complaints earlier this year about Auburn Electric’s rates for large industries.
At a council meeting in May, Matt Fetter, president and chief executive officer of Metal Technologies Inc., said Auburn has “the worst electricity rate we have at all of our facilities.” MTI operates in six U.S. cities and Mexico.
Metal Technologies is Auburn’s largest user of electricity by a wide margin, consuming 30% of the city utility’s total and paying more than $9.5 million per year for power, Fetter said.
Wednesday morning, Fetter called the new demand response plan “a great program that doesn’t cost the city anything and has zero impact on other rate payers.”
He said Metal Technologies has a significant electricity load of more than 20 megawatts that is fairly unique.
“During peak energy periods, if MTI can shed its load or agree to not run, then this allows the system to serve other customers during these peak events when there is no extra electricity available or the system is overloaded,” Fetter said. “Due to the size of MTI’s electrical load, it is valuable to the system to be able to call one customer and say stop running to allow for energy for other users such as residences, hospitals, etc.”
Power suppliers offer to pay large customers that agree to stop running during peak events in order to balance the system, Fetter said.
“We do this at other MTI locations in Michigan very successfully,” Fetters said. “I greatly appreciate Mayor Ley and the City Council’s foresight in creating win-win solutions to better serve the community. It is refreshing to see local government seeking ways to better serve the community.”
Fetter warned the council that Auburn’s electricity rates are driving industries away from the city.
Steven Wilmeth, president of Scot Industries on Auburn Drive, filed a lawsuit in January 2019 seeking disclosure of Auburn’s agreement to purchase wholesale electricity from American Electric Power. It was settled out of court in late August.
“The electric charges in Auburn are a minimum 20% higher than any of the 12 Scot locations,” Wilmeth told KPC Media Group in May.
