AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners announced early this morning that all DeKalb County offices are closed today due to the inclement weather conditions.
Offices will reopen Friday subject to changing conditions.
A travel watch remains in effect for DeKalb County.
“Road conditions make travel difficult especially on secondary roads,” said Commissioner Mike Watson. “Residents are encouraged to avoid traveling if possible and to use extreme caution if you must go out. Businesses that choose to remain open should urge employees to use extreme caution in traveling to and from work.”
