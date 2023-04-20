AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council accomplished several tasks at Tuesday’s meeting.
Those actions will have a profound effect on residential development and infrastructure improvements.
The council approved an amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance. Primarily, the amendment allows land zoned for agricultural use to be rezoned to planned development. Language in the current UDO prohibits such zoning changes.
That move helps clear the way for the Fieldstone and Watson Estates developments.
The Fieldstone development will feature 41 duplexes and town houses just west of the YMCA of DeKalb County soccer fields on C.R. 36A.
The Watson Estates development, on property owned by Walter G. Fuller, will bring up to 131 residential lots along Lenora Lane west of Home Depot and south of Astral at Auburn. The first phase will be 40 lots. Lenora Lane will eventually continue west to connect to C.R. 19 for another means of egress.
Both properties — currently part of Auburn’s extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction — will eventually be voluntarily annexed into the city limits.
Approving a bond to pay the developer to make infrastructure improvements in the Auburn Crossing area will accomplish another goal: eventually providing another point of access to businesses on the north side of West 7th Street.
When finished, Auburn Crossing will feature Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle restaurants and Verizon and Belle Tire businesses.
Greg Balsano of Baker Tilly said the action amends the tax increment finance (TIF) district and has already been presented to Auburn’s Redevelopment Commission and Plan Commission.
“The first step in the resolution you’re looking at now is to amend the TIF area to put these three parcels within its own TIF allocation area,” Balsano said.
The resolution stipulates the city will provide $3 million in TIF proceeds — in two equal bond payments of $1.5 million, one each on or before Dec. 31, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2024 — to the developer as reimbursement for infrastructure improvements.
“The bond is a mechanism to reimburse the developer for public infrastructure improvements they installed,” Balsano explained. “The public infrastructure improvements are going to allow for a shovel-ready site development, and parts of this infrastructure will contribute toward assisting with results of INDOT traffic management on S.R. 8.
“This financing, what it’s doing, is allowing the city to provide existing TIF funds to the developer in order to complete those public improvements, but it’s reimbursing them for those public improvements,” Balsano continued.
The payments will not be made until the $1.5 million value of improvements are made. Invoices are to be submitted for the work that has been completed.
“This is a reimbursement; it’s not money made to then complete the improvements,” Balsano added.
“The main risk is that the development would not occur as estimated, meaning that the estimated TIF revenue would not replenish that TIF account for the money that’s provided,” he continued. “The public infrastructure would get done but that development would not come.
“However, you would still have a shovel-ready site for development and there would be progress towards the effect of that S.R. 8 INDOT access management improvements.”
The city has commitments from those four businesses, along with approvals. The city will recoup its investment from taxes paid into the TIF through 2038.
Randy Rompola of Barnes & Thornburg LLP said financing of this type is not new.
He noted TIF is the main engine the city can offer for development. “You simply can’t write a check to developers under Indiana law,” Rompola noted. “In Indiana, this bonding mechanism using the economic development commission and economic development statute is the primary mechanisms to provide incentives to developers.
“What’s a little unique here is the development being made shovel ready, having businesses that are basically, if not signing on the dotted line, they’re seeking city approval, zoning and all of that, to be here.
“You’re much farther along than a lot of communities are when you’re looking at this type of incentive being provided,” he told the council.
“This is the type of funding we want to support, that pays us back,” said council member Matthew Kruse.
“This is a great tool,” council member Jim Finchum added. “We’re paying zero percent. Infrastructure is being done by the developer and we’re paying him back for it.
“I think it’s a great use of TIF.”
“We’ve got the users waiting at the doorstep to break ground,” Mayor Mike Ley noted. “Typically, you do the site and wait for development to come your way.
“The development is almost ahead of the process here.”
The discussion then evolved into how these infrastructure improvements get the ball rolling on Cindy Street on the north side of 7th Street.
“This work being done is really something that’s going to be necessary when we develop what we’re calling Cindy Street, the back street that parallels S.R. 8,” the mayor continued.
“When the INDOT access management plan goes in in 2026, the median strip down the center of (S.R. 8), is going to restrict left-hand turns. These back streets on both the north and south side are going to be absolutely imperative to traffic and businesses.
“This will build a piece of that street connection,” Ley said. “Even if they (the new businesses) walked away, we’ve got Cindy Street started.
“Hopefully we can get that accomplished before INDOT in 2026, which is actually July of 2025 … not too far out.”
In response to a question from Kruse, Ley said the first segment of the new Cindy Street would extend east behind Taco Bell, AT&T and Wendy’s.
