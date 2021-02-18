AUBURN — Employees at Parkview DeKalb Hospital enjoyed special boxed lunches Thursday, courtesy of local Nucor Corp. companies.
Nucor Building Systems of Waterloo, Nucor Fastener of St. Joe and Vulcraft of St. Joe teamed up to support their community and thank the hospital’s 376 employees.
The donated lunches were prepared by High’s Catering for multiple shifts at the hospital to recognize and show Nucor’s gratitude to local healthcare providers.
“At Nucor, we take a lot of pride in honoring all the folks that work hard out there, especially during the pandemic, and across Nucor we have a big part in participating and showing our gratitude for the people (who are) frontline workers. This is just a small token of showing our appreciation,” said Austin Black, director of group technical services for Nucor Buildings Group.
“We are delivering some lunches today for the hospital. We coordinated with the hospital for all their teammates that they have here on site, and we have some boxed lunches prepared to deliver to all the teammates here.”
“The team’s very grateful for Nucor stepping up and supporting us today, and it’s not just this morning — they’re going to do it this afternoon and then again on Saturday. We’re trying to hit all of our co-workers, and we just value these community partners,” said Parkview DeKalb Hospital President Tasha Eicher.
Eicher added, “We’re very blessed with great community partners, so thank you to Nucor — all three divisions — for supporting our team.”
