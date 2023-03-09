AUBURN — Jessica Harty has announced she will seek the Democratic nomination for Auburn Common Council seat representing District 5.
“I was approached by the DeKalb County Democratic Party about running for this seat after the untimely passing of Mike Walter,” Harty said in a news release. “Although I am upset about how this opportunity came to pass, I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to serve the community that I love and call home.
“I know that I have large shoes to fill in running for Mike’s seat as his dedication and affection for Auburn was plain for all to see. I hope to honor to Mike’s memory by continuing his work on our parks and upholding his environmental agenda,” she said.
Harty, an almost lifelong resident of DeKalb County, has within the last 10 years become more engaged in local issues. She attends city and county council meetings and speaks on topics like the solar ordinance and the TIF backed bond asked for by the Auburn Sports Group. “I’m not afraid to ask tough questions,” Harty added.
She is a graduate of Garrett High School, is currently employed in Auburn and resides on Pearl street where she often enjoys the short walk to beautiful Eckhart Park.
“Auburn and DeKalb county are growing, as that happens, I wish to work with both the development and the community members to make sure this growth benefits everyone,” Harty stated. “I want to uphold the Auburn 2040 plan so that all residents can have a community they are proud of and wish to participate in.”
“I’m looking forward to speaking with as many 5th district residents as possible about their ideas and concerns,” she said. Harty said residents can contact her at jrh.hartyforoffice@gmail.com.
