WATERLOO — Following two house fires in one week, Waterloo town leaders redoubled efforts to begin a fire department other than the traditional bucket brigade in February 1869, according to an article from the time in the Waterloo Press.
“Have not our citizens now sufficient warning to induce them to take some more efficient means of protection against such disastrous occurrences?” leaders asked at the time.
Through that effort, the Torrent Fire Company No. 1 was organized on Oct. 1, 1869, with 45 members, later to become the Waterloo Grant Fire Department.
This weekend, the Waterloo Grant Fire Department will celebrate its 150th anniversary, with bragging rights of being the first fire department in DeKalb County.
Fire Chief Kirby Hobbs and his department have been organizing Saturday’s event, which includes an antique fire apparatus show, fire safety trailer and history exhibit in the fire department at 305 Sheridan St., across the street from the Waterloo Depot, beginning at 10 a.m.
At 11 a.m., Angola Fire Department personnel will perform a live auto extrication demonstration, and the fire department will begin serving food.
Also on tap are water ball competitions, kids’ games, food from Bubba’s BBQ beginning at 1 p.m., concluding with a concert featuring 1 Ton Trio from 4-6 p.m. Registration for the water ball competition begins at noon.
Raffles for prizes such as a fire ring and chairs, a Ruger AR15 plus $300 gift certificate to Auburn Arms or a $300 gift certificate and $589 store credit. Tickets cost $10 each.
Town leaders see need for fire company
In late 1868 and early 1869, the Waterloo Town Council decided the Incorporated Village of Waterloo City needed fire protection and purchased an old hand pumper engine from Toledo, Ohio, through the efforts of Edward Blattner, John Sinclair, Town Council President J.N. Winslow and Clerk Isaac Hague.
“The necessity of this outlay of money has been forcibly demonstrated, fires having been numerous and destructive,” city leaders were quoted in the Waterloo Press on Feb. 18, 1869. “A company is already organizing to run the ‘machine,’” the article said.
Reuben J. Lent, owner of the Lent House Hotel in Waterloo, also owned a hotel in Toledo, Ohio, and reportedly told Waterloo leaders of an engine for sale. A committee went to Ohio to give the pumper a “test drive.”
James Bowman was said to have purchased the used fire engine for $500, according to a newspaper article. The engine arrived on a flat car attached to a passenger train April 6, 1869, and was tried out on April 22 by Torrent Fire Company No. 1 with Blattner as captain. The pumper was stored at the Yeagy Livery Barn until an engine house was built. The pumper later was converted to a horse-drawn engine. It remained in service in Waterloo until the water system was inaugurated.
According to reports of the day, the fire company was dressed in red shirts, black pants and blue caps. For pay, they got their toll tax free.
The old engine threw a 1 1/4-inch stream of water over the Liberty Flag Pole, 112 feet high, and a 5/8-inch stream of water with 300 feet of hose from a cistern near Lent’s Hotel at the corner of Van Vleek and Washington streets, again over the Liberty Pole. It was estimated it could throw a stream of water 180 feet high.
The old engine had a history of its own, having been Cleveland’s first fire engine from 1833-1847, Toledo, Ohio’s first from 1847-1869, and then Waterloo’s from 1869-1935. The old engine is believed to be in a Toledo, Ohio, museum, according to local firefighters.
Members of Torrent Fire Company No. 1 included foreman Ed R. Blattner, first assistant foreman R. Wes McBride, second assistant foreman Peter Fisher, secretary John W. Patterson, treasurer Charles K. Baxter and trustees Philip Morell, W. H. Moore and G.B. VanFleet.
Yearly committees included Engine Committee of Michael Miller, J.B. Taylor and Medad Vinton. Finance Committee members were A.J. Sinclair, J.R. Duncan and G.S. Shafer.
In 1871, an engine house was built by William Crane at a cost of $1,150 at the southwest corner of South Wayne and West VanVleek streets.
Motorized truck arrives in 1922
On March 16, 1922, Thomas Sesler of the Tatham Garage, just down the block from the fire barn in Waterloo, traveled to Logansport to drive the town’s new 1922 Ford Model T fire truck back home.
The motorized fire truck arrived later in the day, having been driven from the factory in Logansport. It was purchased through the Tatham Garage is Waterloo. The truck could carry 300 feet of fire hose, had two chemical tanks, two 2 1/2-gallon fire extinguishers and ladders. The body of the truck was painted in sagamore red with gold and black stripes. A rotary siren attached to the side of the truck was said to be loud enough to clear the way for the truck when on the streets for duty. The new truck would be housed at Tatham Garage, where several men were at work and able to drive the truck to answer fire calls.
Even before the hose was placed on the new fire truck, it was pressed into service the following day in response to an alarm on North Washington Street. As soon as the alarm was telephoned in, W.C. Tatham drove the truck from the garage, arriving on scene before the fire bell began to ring. It was not necessary to use the hose, due to the nature of the fire that was quickly extinguished. Those who witnessed the operation of the new truck were pleased with its action, while some people standing on the streets downtown thought it was a joke and that the truck was being run just for exhibition, according to newspaper reports.
On July 27, 1931, the department accepted a new 1930 Model AA Ford General fire truck with the capacity to throw in excess of 300 gallons of water per minute. The truck was equipped with a chemical tank and booster tank for use in small fires, plus all necessary accessories such as axes, ladders, a pike pole, crowbar, electric spotlight and small extinguisher. The old truck was traded in for this newer model. The 1930 model remains in Waterloo’s fleet. It can be seen in county parades and will be on display this weekend.
Currently the department has two engines, one tender vehicle, one rescue vehicle, a squad vehicle and a grass rig. The Waterloo Grant Fire Department has 23 full-time firefighters and two reserves, with Hobbs as chief and Brad Buss as assistant chief.
Several notable fires fought over the years
One of the most memorable conflagrations the department battled in recent years happened Jan. 22, 2015, when a blaze destroyed the Now & Then Shoppe buildings at 105 S. Wayne St. near downtown Waterloo.
The owner of building, Virginia Bryant, who also resided in the building, was later convicted of starting the fire. Firefighters from at least seven departments were unable to save the large structure from flames. The fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Within an hour, most of the buildings had burned or were being consumed by the quickly spreading fire.
Because the building was next to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks at the corner of Wayne and Railroad streets, all train traffic through Waterloo was halted for several hours as firefighters stretched hoses across the tracks. Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles, according to reports.
Firefighters from Waterloo, Auburn, Butler, Corunna, Kendallville, Garrett and Edgerton, Ohio, responded to the scene, and crews from Ashley covered Waterloo’s station. Auburn and Kendallville fire departments brought aerial ladders to attack the fire from above.
Other notable fires include:
• June 12, 1936, St. Michael’s Church, $9,000 damage;
• Feb. 14, 1958, Dunn’s Dairy Bar;
• July 19, 1960, Russell Myers storage at old hotel;
• Sept. 16, 1966, Waterloo Elevator;
• Oct. 23, 1968, Waterloo Elevator;
• March 13, 1973, Waterloo Elevator;
• March 14, 1978, Indiana Decorative on South Wayne Street.
Hobbs said the department now usually records between 250-300 calls per year, with 2018 the highest year with 356 calls, according to his recollection.
“We are on track so far this year to beat that total, with 201 calls in the first six months of 2019,” Hobbs said.
