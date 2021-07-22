Easterseals RISE hosting ‘Rise to the New Occasion’ Sept. 25
ANGOLA — Easterseals RISE will host “Rise to the New Occasion” Saturday, Sept. 25, at Trine University.
The event will feature food samples prepared by 50 volunteer cooks, who will compete for tips and the ultimate prize of the golden chef hat. There will be live music.
Proceeds will benefit Easterseals RISE. For more inpormation and tickets, visit RISENewOccasion.com.
