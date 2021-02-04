AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced two people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Katie L. Mockensturm of the 400 block of West State Street, Ashley, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and was fined $150 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Brea Williams of the 0300 block of C.R. 11, Hudson, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was fined $150 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.