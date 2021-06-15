GARRETT — A moped rider suffered injuries in a collision with a car Tuesday at 10:29 a.m. east of Garrett, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Katrina L. Kline, 15, of Garrett, had ankle pain, “road rash” abrasions and lacerations, a police report said.
Both the 2008 Rockne moped and 2005 Honda passenger car were traveling eastbound in the 1700 block C.R. 48, police said.
Honda driver Connie S. Collins, 74, of Garrett told police that Kline moved from the right side to the left side of the lane and activated her left-turn signal. A collision occurred when Kline turned left while Collins was passing the moped on the left. Kline was ejected from the moped.
The Garrett fire and police departments and Parkview EMS assisted county police at the scene.
