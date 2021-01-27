AUBURN — This year’s Auburn Yarn Bomb installation will take place Saturday, and participants of all ages and experience levels are welcomed and encouraged.
“Yarn Bomb is a unique and whimsical way to brighten the dreary days of winter and wrap our dear city in a little bit of love! This community-wide installation will chase away winter blues by inviting everyone to get creative and give City of Auburn Indiana Government a warm winter hug,” said Auburn Main Street, which organizes the event.
New this year, each Yarn Bomb participant will be entered to win a $100 cash prize. Entries will be judged on creativity, theme, and overall appearance of yarn use.
Yarn Bomb guidelines:
• All materials used for wrapping trees, signs, and flower pots must be winter-weather tolerant for the month of February. Installation will be Saturday.
• All installation and removal of Yarn Bomb displays is the sole responsibility of the person(s) who installed them.
• All trees, signs, and flower pots are public property except street signs on S.R. 8 and anything on the DeKalb County Courthouse property.
• Organizers would like the focus to be on streets surrounding the DeKalb County Courthouse square first, then running on north Main Street to 5th Street.
• Trees, signs, and flower pots cannot be damaged in any way by the installation including, but not limited to: no use of adhesives; no nailing, screwing, or causing other damage to trees, signs or flower pots.
• Use only color-fast, weather-tolerant materials for the installations.
• A yarn bomb on any sign may not obstruct, alter or interfere with the purpose or function of the sign.
• Removal of yarn bombs must be on Feb. 27.
For more information, people may send emails to information@auburnmainstreet.org.
