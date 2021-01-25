AUBURN — Logan Zuber once thought he wanted to work for the National Parks Service.
These days he prefers to enjoy the parks' majesty as a visitor.
Now Zuber will bring his love of the parks closer to home, as he assumes a position on the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board.
Zuber, 25, said he has lived in DeKalb County for most of his life, except for the years he was in college.
A 2013 graduate of DeKalb High School, he went on to obtain a degree in environmental policy from Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne.
"Hopefully that's pretty helpful to this role," he said of his field of study.
While he did not start his college career with an eye on environmental policy, he was drawn to it after taking an elective class in environmental science. Coupled with that, in 2015, Zuber and a friend took a road trip out West.
“Up until this point, I think, in 2015, I‘d never been west of Chicago,” Zuber recalled.
“We visited a handful of national parks and BLM land, and that’s kind of when I really got interested in something I might want to do. Although I don’t work in that field, I still visit at least two national parks per year.
“I do enjoy visiting them, but I don’t know about living there full time,” he said.
Instead, Zuber pursued a career as a real estate investor with his company, Lake Effect Properties. He also is a partner in HZ Capital Partners, which specializes in acquisition of self-storage and commercial properties.
“I like where I’m at now,” Zuber said of his career path.
He also is glad to call Auburn home.
“I like the community, I really do enjoy Auburn,” he said.
His appointment to the park board came after Zuber sent an email to Auburn Mayor Mike Ley after Ley assumed office.
“I just told him I wanted to get involved. … I just asked him, ‘Hey, how can I get involved?’” Zuber said.
“I guess one of the things I see as a 25-year-old here is that a lot of my friends, they graduated, they moved away. And that’s fine. That’s awesome. They have great jobs there. But I guess … we need to find a way to keep young people here, have their jobs here, raise their families here."
He noted that parks are attractive to families for entertainment and recreation. Zuber himself takes advantage of Auburn’s recreational opportunities, riding his bike up and down the Rieke Park Trail. In his work as a real estate investor, he also has ridden his bike along every street in Auburn, seeking out “for sale by owner” signs, he added.
As part of his passion for visiting the country’s national parks, Zuber recently returned from a trip to Utah, visiting Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park, where he hiked 35 miles in the course of five days.
He does not hesitate when asked which of the parks he has visited is his favorite.
“Grand Teton — hands down! It’s just hands-down the most beautiful place on earth. It’s great in winter because you can ski and snowboard and the mountains look great in the snow. And in the summer, there’s all the hiking you could possibly imagine," he said.
Next on his list, Zuber hopes to visit Yosemite National Park in California.
As he looks forward to his role on the Auburn park board, Zuber said he hopes to offer a new perspective. He also encourages other young people to become involved and engaged in the community.
While offering a fresh perspective, Zuber recognizes the knowledge and experience that those older than he is bring to the table.
“It’s not lost on me. These people are all smarter than me. They’ve been involved in this for a lot longer,” Zuber said. “I’d like to bring a different perspective, and, hopefully, for the best.”
