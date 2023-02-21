Glizzy's specialty hot dogs coming to Auburn

AUBURN — Downtown Auburn will soon be home to an unique eatery, bringing specialty hot dogs to the city in time for this year’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
California developer Christopher D’Avignon — who has family ties to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio — and his business partner James Gevarges has plans to open Glizzy’s, a gourmet hot dog restaurant and bar in downtown. Glizzy is slang for hot dog in many bigger cities.
After months of searching for the perfect location, D’Avignon closed on a store front at 128 W. 7th St. Monday morning.
D’Avignon said Glizzy’s will be a one-of-a-kind restaurant and bar in the heart of downtown.
“This was the perfect building for our vision,” he said.
The restaurant and bar will serve a wide variety of hot dogs, including plain dogs, coney dogs, Chicago dogs and more.
“We are bringing concepts to Auburn that exist elsewhere,” D’Avignon said. “We are looking at bringing something different to the area.”
The developer is looking at beginning renovations to the building as soon as possible, with hopes of opening the first-floor restaurant by this summer. D’Avignon has future plans to bring a bourbon bar to the second floor in an intimate craft cocktail setting.
A name for the second-floor bar is yet to be determined.
Mayor Mike Ley said Monday’s announcement is yet another exciting one for downtown Auburn.
In renovating the building, developers are looking to update the façade while taking the interior back to what it was.
“We are looking to marry the past with the future,” D’Avignon said.
