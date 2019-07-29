AUBURN — Jason Meek will become the new director of homeland security for DeKalb County, starting Thursday.
Meek has been serving as deputy director of the agency for 11 years. Monday morning, DeKalb County Commissioners hired him for the top job with an annual salary of $53,598.
The previous director, Roger Powers, recently took the post of chief deputy sheriff for DeKalb County after 13 years leading homeland security.
Meek has served as a captain with the Angola Fire Department for 18 years, and he will continue in that role.
Meek said in his fire department schedule, he works 24 hours, followed by 48 hours off. “That will allow me to do the emergency management on my two days off,” he said.
In addition, emergency management directors in surrounding counties work well to help each other when needed, Meek said.
As deputy director of homeland security for DeKalb Countyl, Meek said he has been involved in planning and forecasting for emergency situations.
“I like that part of the job, because I get the opportunity to do a different role than a firefighter does,” working with state and local officials as well as the private sector, he said.
Overall, Meek has served as an Angola firefighter for 28 years, starting with six years as a volunteer, followed by 22 years full-time.
For nine years, he has been an incident commander for the Indiana District 3 Incident Management Team. District 3 includes 11 northeast counties.
Meeks is trained as a qualified incident commander, certified public manager, associate emergency manager, certified public supervisor, fire officer IV, with the Chief Fire Officer Development Institute, as a Blue Card incident commander and in professional development emergency management. He holds an associate degree in public safety technology. He has been an advisory board member and fire science instructor for Ivy Tech State College.
Also Tuesday, the County Commissioners approved two purchases from Workspace Solutions. The Fort Wayne company was awarded a $135,200 contract to provide furnishings for the new Community Corrections center, submitting the lower of two bids on the job. It also will provide furniture for the Circuit Court judge’s office for $730.
